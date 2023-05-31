ACI Worldwide Appoints Thomas Warsop As New CEO

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), a real-time payments software provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its interim Chief Executive Officer Thomas Warsop as the new chief executive with effect from June 1.

Warsop was appointed as Interim President and CEO in November 2022, after Odilon Almeida decided to step down.

In addition, the new CEO noted that his company is on its track to achieve its financial targets.

Warsop said: "…We remain on track to achieve our previously stated guidance for revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA, and we will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio management. I believe we are well-positioned to build on our current momentum as we continue to enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce."

On May 4, for the full-year 2023, the company had projected to report adjusted EBITDA of $380 million - $395 million, on revenue of $1.436 billion - $1.466 billion.

