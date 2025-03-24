Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACI Worldwide (ACIW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACI Worldwide is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 603 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ACI Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACIW has gained about 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 8.7%. This means that ACI Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Jabil (JBL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

In Jabil's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACI Worldwide belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, so ACIW is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Jabil falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.7%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ACI Worldwide and Jabil as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

