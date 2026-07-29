Is ACI Stock a Deep Value Opportunity After Its Steep 2026 Sell-Off?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI looks statistically cheap after a steep 2026 sell-off. The stock’s low earnings multiple, dividend yield and buyback program give value investors reasons to look again.

The harder question is whether the discount reflects an opportunity or a fair response to weaker grocery demand, lower guidance and margin pressure.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

ACI Trades Near the Bottom of Its Valuation Range

ACI trades at 5.33X forward 12-month earnings, one-year median of 8.35X. That gap is large enough to draw attention from investors focused on depressed consumer staples names.



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The stock also trades at a deep discount to the Zacks sub-industry at 18.93X. Still, a low multiple does not automatically mean undervaluation. In ACI’s case, the market is also pricing in lower earnings visibility.

ACI’s sell-off makes it a useful comparison point against grocery and value-focused peers such as The Kroger Co. KR and Walmart WMT. Both remain relevant benchmarks for investors weighing scale, pricing pressure and consumer trade-down behavior in food retail.

Albertsons’ Earnings Reset Tests the Bull Case

First-quarter fiscal 2026 results weakened the deep-value argument. Adjusted earnings were 42 cents per share, and the last earnings surprise was negative 23.6%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 8.8% year over year to $1.01 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 40 basis points to 4.1% of net sales and other revenue. The company also cut fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $1.75-$1.85 per share from $2.22-$2.32, making stabilization in grocery demand central to any recovery case.

ACI Offers Income and Buyback Support

ACI still offers shareholder-return support. The board raised the quarterly dividend 13% to 17 cents per share, and the stock’s indicated annual dividend is 68 cents.

The company also expanded its remaining share repurchase authorization to $2 billion and bought back 13.4 million shares for $226.5 million in the first quarter. Buybacks at depressed prices can improve per-share outcomes, but cash is not unlimited. Debt, capital expenditures and investments in stores, digital platforms and technology all compete for the same resources.

Albertsons Faces More Than a Temporary Slowdown

Management cited softer industry unit trends and a more cautious consumer, particularly among lower-income households. Identical sales declined 0.8% in the first quarter, and the fiscal 2026 outlook now calls for a 1.5% to 0.5% decline.

The headwinds go beyond weak traffic. The Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is expected to create a 150-basis-point identical-sales drag in fiscal 2026. Digital fulfillment costs, higher rent and occupancy expenses, business transformation costs and customer value investments may keep margins under pressure even if demand improves.

ACI’s Style Scores Do Not Erase Execution Risk

The bottom line is that ACI has the ingredients for a watchful value thesis, but not a clean one. The stock is cheap, income-supported and backed by a sizable repurchase plan, yet its earnings base has been reset lower.

ACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. It has a Value Score of A, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A, which support its appeal for investors screening for valuation and trading characteristics. Its Growth Score of C and neutral rank, however, argue against treating the low multiple alone as a buy signal.

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Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.