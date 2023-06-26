ACI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.67, changing hands as high as $21.70 per share. Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.14 per share, with $30.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.65.

