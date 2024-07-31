News & Insights

Markets
ACHV

ACHV's Cytisinicline Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Treating Nicotine Dependence

July 31, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) announced that the FDA has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Cytisinicline, a potential first-in-class treatment for quitting nicotine e-cigarettes and vaping.

This designation is based on results from the Phase 2 ORCA-V1 trial, which indicated positive results compared to placebo.

The company said, long-term e-cigarette use is recognized as a serious condition based on the potential for serious respiratory, cardiovascular, or other yet unknown risk outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.