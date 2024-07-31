ACHV's Cytisinicline Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Treating Nicotine Dependence

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) announced that the FDA has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Cytisinicline, a potential first-in-class treatment for quitting nicotine e-cigarettes and vaping.

This designation is based on results from the Phase 2 ORCA-V1 trial, which indicated positive results compared to placebo.

The company said, long-term e-cigarette use is recognized as a serious condition based on the potential for serious respiratory, cardiovascular, or other yet unknown risk outcomes.

