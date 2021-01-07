US Markets
ACEV

Achronix to go public through $2.1 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Achronix Semiconductor Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp in a $2.1 billion deal, as it looks to invest in new products and drive growth.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Achronix Semiconductor Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp ACEV.O in a $2.1 billion deal, as it looks to invest in new products and drive growth.

The combined company, which is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ACHX," will be helmed by Achronix Chief Executive Officer Robert Blake, the companies said.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2021, pending approvals.

Founded in 2004, Achronix supplies field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), the electronic components used to build reconfigurable digital circuits, for use in 5G equipments and cloud computing. Intel Corp INTC.O and Xilinx XLNX.O also make FPGA circuits.

A blank-check firm, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), uses proceeds from an initial public offering to buy a private company and then take it public. SPACs have become popular alternatives to the traditional IPO process.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACEV INTC XLNX ACEVU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular