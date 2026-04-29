ACHR vs. EVTL: Which eVTOL Stock Offers Stronger Growth Potential?

The aviation industry is steadily shifting toward electric flight, with growing investor interest in advanced air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL are two key players developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft aimed at transforming urban and regional transportation.



Archer Aviation is focused on both manufacturing and selling its eVTOL aircraft to partners while also planning to operate its own air taxi network. Meanwhile, Vertical Aerospace is advancing the development of its VX4 aircraft, with a focus on certification progress and expanding its presence in international markets.



Here’s a simple look at how both companies are positioned as the eVTOL market continues to expand.

Tailwinds for ACHR

Archer Aviation is steadily strengthening its position in the eVTOL market through strategic partnerships and initiatives focused on speeding up the commercialization of electric air taxis.



In March 2026, Archer Aviation announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration selected its partners in Texas, Florida and New York for the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). This program aims to support the integration of electric air taxis into the national airspace and represents an important step toward introducing this new category of aircraft in the United States.



The global eVTOL market is expected to expand as demand grows for faster urban travel and advancements in sustainable transportation continue. This creates meaningful opportunities for companies investing in the space. Archer Aviation appears well-positioned to benefit as commercial operations scale up and regulatory support improves globally.



These industry trends further support Archer Aviation’s growth outlook, particularly as its Midnight aircraft moves closer to commercial deployment.

Tailwinds for EVTL

In April 2026, Vertical Aerospace reached an important milestone by completing a two-way piloted transition flight in a full-scale tiltrotor eVTOL aircraft. The flight demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to move smoothly from vertical takeoff to wingborne flight, marking solid progress toward certification and real-world operations.



Earlier in the month, the company also completed a piloted thrust borne transition flight under the oversight of the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, in collaboration with European regulators. This achievement highlights the continued advancement of its Valo aircraft toward certification.



Moreover, in March 2026, Vertical Aerospace further strengthened its position by partnering with Isoclima S.p.A. to supply key transparency systems, including cockpit and passenger canopies. This agreement supports production stability as the company moves closer to commercial deployment.

Risks of Investing in ACHR and EVTL

Although Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace are making steady progress with their eVTOL programs and show near-term promise, their long-term outlook is still uncertain. The eVTOL market is in its early stages, and the ability of these companies to design, certify and scale production will depend on how the industry grows and how demand for these aircraft develops. Factors such as safety, noise levels and overall affordability may also influence public acceptance and could slow broader adoption.

How do EPS Estimates Compare for ACHR & EVTL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 loss is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline. ACHR’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVTL’s 2026 loss is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline. EVTL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ACHR vs. EVTL

EVTL has outperformed ACHR over the past six months. Shares of EVTL have lost 44.5% compared with ACHR’s decline of 46.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Vertical Aerospace stands out as the stronger option in the eVTOL market. The company is making solid progress in flight testing and moving closer to certification, showing clear readiness for future operations. Its recent partnerships are also supporting production and long-term growth.



While Archer Aviation continues to expand through partnerships and infrastructure efforts, Vertical Aerospace’s technical progress and improved performance place it in a better position to benefit as the industry grows.



EVTL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while ACHR has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.