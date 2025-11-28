ACHR vs. EVTL: Which Air Mobility Stock has Better Potential?

The aviation industry is quickly moving toward electric flight and investor interest in advanced air mobility is rising. Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL are two notable companies developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for future urban and regional transportation.



Archer Aviation is working toward FAA certification for its Midnight aircraft and aims to start commercial air taxi services by the end of 2025. Vertical Aerospace is also progressing with its VX4 aircraft, focusing on certification and expanding into global markets.



Here’s a simple look at how both companies are positioned as the eVTOL market continues to expand.

Tailwinds for ACHR

In November 2025, Archer Aviation reached an agreement with The Helicopter Company (“THC”) and Red Sea Global (“RSG”) at the Dubai Airshow. The partnership aims to develop, test and possibly introduce Archer’s eVTOL aircraft into RSG’s transportation network, making it one of the first planned eVTOL uses in Saudi Arabia.



Earlier this month, Archer Aviation signed an agreement to supply Anduril Industries and EDGE Group with its dual-use electric powertrain technology to accelerate the development and scaled production of Anduril’s recently unveiled Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle system. This deal highlights the potential value of Archer Aviation’s core technology and opens a new revenue stream for it.



The company also signed a series of definitive agreements to acquire Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million in cash. The 80-acre airport, known as Jack Northrop Field, includes terminal, office and hangar facilities and is located less than three miles from LAX. This acquisition will support Archer Aviation’s planned LA air taxi network and serve as a key testbed for its AI-powered technologies.

Tailwinds for EVTL

In November 2025, Vertical Aerospace received its Permit to Fly from the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority and began Phase 4 - Transition testing for its VX4 prototype. This marks the final stage of the company’s flight-test program and brings it closer to advancing its electric aircraft toward certification.



In October 2025, Vertical Aerospace also welcomed the announcement by the U.K. Department for Transport to provide funding for projects developing zero-emission aircraft and vertical takeoff and landing technology. One of the supported projects is the OxCam AAM Corridor, which brings together Skyports, Bristow Helicopters, NATS, Vertical Aerospace and Oxfordshire County Council. The project aims to speed up the move from test flights to commercial advanced air mobility operations in the United Kingdom, with planned VX4 test flights forming a key part of the program.

Risks of Investing in ACHR and EVTL

Although Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace are making steady progress with their eVTOL programs and show near-term promise, their long-term outlook is still uncertain. The eVTOL market is in its early stages, and the ability of these companies to design, certify and scale production will depend on how the industry grows and how demand for these aircraft develops. Factors such as safety, noise levels and overall affordability may also influence public acceptance and could slow broader adoption.

How do EPS Estimates Compare for ACHR & EVTL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2025 loss is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 34.51%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For EVTL, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at eight cents, indicating year-over-year improvement of 100.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ACHR vs. EVTL

ACHR has outperformed EVTL over the past year. Shares of ACHR have lost 21.7% compared with EVTL’s decline of 56.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Position

ACHR has a current ratio of 18.20 compared with EVTL’s 0.55, making the former relatively stronger from a liquidity perspective. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that ACHR possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Archer Aviation stands out as the stronger choice in the emerging eVTOL market. The company has clearer commercial progress, stronger partnerships, meaningful infrastructure expansion and a far better liquidity position. Its improving earnings outlook and advancing certification efforts further reinforce its leadership.



Vertical Aerospace continues to make technical progress, while Archer Aviation’s readiness for commercial operations places it in a better position to benefit as the air mobility sector grows.



Archer Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Vertical Aerospace has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

