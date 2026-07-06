ACHR Stock Falls 13.1% in a Month: Is This Dip a Buying Opportunity?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares have declined 13.1% over the past month, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s rise of 9%. However, the company is building long-term growth through regulatory preparedness, expanding urban air mobility infrastructure and production readiness. Continued investment in proprietary technologies strengthens its commercialization strategy.



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Some stocks from the same industry, such as Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII and Redwire Corporation RDW, have also underperformed the industry. Over the past month, HII and RDW have declined 0.3% and 39.1%, respectively.



With ACHR shares falling over the past month, investors may hold varied perspectives. Let’s examine the factors and assess the stock’s investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Supporting ACHR Stock's Growth

Archer Aviation continues to advance its commercial readiness by strengthening the regulatory and operational foundation required for future passenger services. The company already holds Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) Part 135 Air Carrier, Part 145 Repair Station and Part 141 Pilot School certificates, enabling commercial flight operations, aircraft maintenance and pilot training activities. ACHR is also progressing toward an FAA Production Certificate, which will allow it to manufacture Midnight aircraft that conform to approved type designs, supporting the transition from certification to commercial deliveries.



The company is also expanding its long-term addressable market by developing integrated urban air mobility networks in collaboration with infrastructure providers and local stakeholders. Archer Aviation is working to establish vertiport infrastructure and operational ecosystems that connect major population centers with transportation hubs while supporting future air taxi services. This broader network strategy is intended to improve customer adoption and create recurring opportunities beyond aircraft sales.



Archer Aviation is differentiating itself through continued investment in proprietary technologies and manufacturing capabilities. The company is internally developing key systems such as electric propulsion, flight-control software and composite structures while leveraging certified components from established aerospace suppliers to reduce development risk. Archer Aviation is scaling production of its aircraft and electric powertrain at its "golden manufacturing lines" in Silicon Valley and its high-volume facility in Georgia to support certification and early commercial deployments, enhancing production readiness as commercialization progresses.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 0.97% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington Ingalls’ 2026 EPS calls for a rise of 0.12% in the past 60 days. The estimate for Redwire’s 2026 EPS implies a decline of 62% over the same period.

Debt Position of ACHR

Currently, Archer Aviation’s total debt to capital is 3.65%, lower than the industry’s average of 47.1%. It indicates that the company can run its business efficiently with much lower debt levels than its industry peers.



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ACHR’s Liquidity Position

Archer Aviation has a current ratio of 18.06 compared with its industry’s average of 1.12. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that ACHR possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



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Huntington Ingalls and Redwire also maintain current ratios above one. HII has a current ratio of 1.19, while RDW holds 1.75.

ACHR Stock Trades at a Discount

Archer Aviation is currently trading at 1.82X, a discount compared to its industry’s 6.47X on a trailing 12-month Price/Book basis.



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What Should Investors Do Now?

Archer Aviation is strengthening its commercial foundation through regulatory preparedness, expanding urban air mobility infrastructure and growing production capabilities, supporting its long-term commercialization strategy. The company's investments in proprietary technologies, manufacturing readiness and expanding operational capabilities are expected to enhance its long-term growth prospects.



Given ACHR's favorable earnings estimate outlook, discounted valuation, lower debt levels and solid liquidity position, investors may consider including this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock in their portfolios at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.