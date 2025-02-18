$ACHR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACHR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $369,870,255 of trading volume.

$ACHR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACHR:

$ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM D GOLDSTEIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 19,762 shares for an estimated $101,181 and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated $14,855,764 .

and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated . MICHAEL SPELLACY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 533,000 shares for an estimated $5,147,300 .

. N.V. STELLANTIS purchased 751,879 shares for an estimated $4,999,995

THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 538,428 shares for an estimated $4,377,668 .

. TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $960,000

ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 114,788 shares for an estimated $773,671

DEBORAH DIAZ purchased 5,150 shares for an estimated $38,522

$ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

