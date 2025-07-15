$ACHR stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACHR stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $344,358,799 of trading volume.

$ACHR Insider Trading Activity

$ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 288,329 shares for an estimated $2,734,248 .

. THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 233,101 shares for an estimated $2,187,736 .

. TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,794 shares for an estimated $1,559,439 .

. MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 147,531 shares for an estimated $1,381,656 .

. PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,402 shares for an estimated $296,276.

$ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

$ACHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACHR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ACHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $13.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 02/21/2025

