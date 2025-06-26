$ACHR stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACHR stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $134,388,972 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACHR:
$ACHR Insider Trading Activity
$ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 283,101 shares for an estimated $2,787,736.
- ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 192,433 shares for an estimated $1,717,750.
- TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,794 shares for an estimated $1,559,439.
- MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 147,531 shares for an estimated $1,381,656.
- PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,402 shares for an estimated $296,276.
$ACHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 72,888,648 shares (+6553.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $518,238,287
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 13,604,514 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,728,094
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 5,862,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,685,418
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 4,999,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,548,343
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,945,971 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,165,853
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,444,390 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,489,612
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,249,106 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,101,143
$ACHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025
