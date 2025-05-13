$ACHR stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACHR stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $565,725,511 of trading volume.

$ACHR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACHR:

$ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM D GOLDSTEIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 19,762 shares for an estimated $101,181 and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated $14,855,764 .

and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated . THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 690,610 shares for an estimated $5,514,437 .

. MICHAEL SPELLACY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 533,000 shares for an estimated $5,147,300 .

. N.V. STELLANTIS purchased 751,879 shares for an estimated $4,999,995

TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 282,608 shares for an estimated $1,997,507 .

. ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 261,247 shares for an estimated $1,894,316 .

. MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,756 shares for an estimated $722,196 .

. PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) sold 16,192 shares for an estimated $124,705

DEBORAH DIAZ purchased 5,150 shares for an estimated $38,522

$ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

