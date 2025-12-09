ACHR Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc.’s ACHR shares have gained 4.4% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 1.9% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s decline of 1.5%. However, it underperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 6.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similarly, a stellar performance can be seen in the share price return of other industry players like RTX Corp. RTX and Huntington Ingalls HII, which have witnessed a surge of 10.7% and 16.1%, respectively, in the past three months.



With ACHR’s strong recent gains, some investors may feel encouraged to buy the stock right away. But it is important to check whether the company’s fundamentals can support steady long-term growth or if the rise is only short-lived. Reviewing ACHR’s growth potential and possible risks is essential before making any investment decision.

Tailwinds for ACHR

In December 2025, Archer Aviation shared its plan to build an air taxi network in the Miami metropolitan area. The network will connect major locations, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, through electric flights that take only 10-20 minutes. This initiative is meant to help people avoid road traffic and offer a safe and efficient new way to travel across the fast-growing region.



Earlier this month, the company also announced an exclusive partnership with Karem Aircraft. Through this collaboration, Archer Aviation will gain access to Karem’s advanced rotor and tiltrotor technologies for its next-generation autonomous, hybrid-propulsion VTOL aircraft. This step supports the company’s goal of developing a dual-use aircraft that can meet the needs of both commercial users and military operators by offering modern autonomy, longer range and improved aeromechanics.



In November 2025, Archer Aviation reached an agreement with The Helicopter Company (“THC”) and Red Sea Global (“RSG”) at the Dubai Airshow. The partnership aims to develop, test and possibly introduce Archer Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft into RSG’s transportation network, making it one of the first planned eVTOL uses in Saudi Arabia.



The global eVTOL market is expected to grow as more people look for faster urban travel options as sustainable transportation technologies improve. This growth is opening new opportunities for companies investing in the sector. Archer Aviation is in a strong position to benefit as commercial operations expand and regulatory support improves worldwide.



These market trends further strengthen Archer Aviation’s outlook, especially when its Midnight aircraft becomes available for commercial use.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2025 and 2026 losses indicates a year-over-year improvement of 34.5% and 12.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for its 2025 and 2026 losses have improved 5.1% and 15.8%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR Shares Trading at a Discount

ACHR stock is trading at a discount, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 3.39X compared with its industry average of 6.39X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its industry peer, RTX and Huntington, are also trading at a discount. RTX is trading at a P/B TTM of 3.47X, while Huntington is trading at a P/B TTM of 2.49X.

Long-Run Prospects Seem Shaky

ACHR has promising short-term prospects, but its long-term growth remains unclear. The company is working to secure Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for its Midnight aircraft so it can start commercial flights soon.



At the same time, ACHR faces challenges such as supply-chain issues, higher operating costs and a shortage of skilled workers. Any delay in FAA approval could require the company to raise additional funds and may slow down its revenue plans.



Since the eVTOL industry is still in its early stages, ACHR’s future will depend on how well it can design, produce and certify its aircraft, and on how quickly demand for eVTOL travel increases. Concerns about safety, noise or cost could also limit the company’s long-term growth.

What Should an Investor Do?

Archer Aviation presents an attractive case for investors, supported by its discounted valuation, improving earnings outlook, solid growth forecasts and robust performance on the bourses, despite the industry challenges it faces. Thus, investors looking for exposure to the aerospace and defense space may consider buying this stock at current levels.



ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

