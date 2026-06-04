ACHR Outpaces Industry in a Month: Should Investors Stay Bullish?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares have risen 11% over the past month, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 1.7%. The company is gaining from steady certification progress, international launch opportunities and expanding commercial partnerships. Its defense initiatives and partnerships further support long-term growth visibility.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In contrast, some stocks from the same industry, such as RTX Corporation RTX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC, have underperformed the industry. Over the past month, RTX and NOC have declined 0.1% and 5.8%, respectively.



With ACHR shares rising over the past month, investors may have positive views. Let’s examine the factors and assess the stock’s investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Growth Drivers for ACHR Stock

Archer Aviation continues to make steady progress toward commercializing its Midnight eVTOL aircraft. In April 2026, the company became the first eVTOL developer to complete Phase 3 of the FAA’s four-phase type certification process, marking an important regulatory milestone. It is now advancing through Phase 4 certification activities while also preparing for potential participation in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, which could enable limited U.S. operations later in 2026. The company is additionally positioning itself for high-visibility deployments linked to the LA28 Olympic Games, which would help build early operational experience and public awareness ahead of broader commercialization.



International expansion remains a key growth driver, led by the Launch Edition program. The United Arab Emirates is emerging as a leading early-market opportunity, where Archer is working with the General Civil Aviation Authority under a Restricted Type Certification pathway aimed at enabling initial passenger services. The company is also expanding partnerships with governments, airlines and infrastructure providers across multiple regions, supported by a multibillion-dollar order pipeline. These initiatives are intended to establish early operating networks and diversify commercialization beyond the United States.



Archer Aviation is also scaling manufacturing and strengthening long-term capabilities through strategic partnerships. Production is ramping up at its Georgia facility alongside increased flight testing to support certification and deployment readiness. The company is also pursuing defense opportunities with Anduril and enhancing its AI and connectivity stack through collaborations with Palantir, NVIDIA and Starlink. Archer Aviation ended first-quarter 2026 with nearly $1.8 billion in liquidity, supporting ongoing development and commercialization efforts.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 0.97% over the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 EPS calls for a rise of 1.47% in the past 60 days. The estimate for Northrop Grumman’s 2026 EPS implies a decline of 0.46% over the same period.

Debt Position of ACHR

Currently, Archer Aviation’s total debt to capital is 3.65%, lower than the industry’s average of 47.16%. It indicates that the company can run its business efficiently with much lower debt levels than its industry peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Liquidity Position

Archer Aviation has a current ratio of 18.06 compared with its industry’s average of 1.12. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that ACHR possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX and Northrop Grumman also maintain current ratios above one. RTX has a current ratio of 1.02, while NOC holds 1.15.

ACHR Stock Trades at a Discount

Archer Aviation is currently trading at 2.38X, a discount compared to its industry’s 5.6X on a trailing 12-month Price/Book basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do Now?

Archer Aviation is benefiting from steady certification progress, expanding international opportunities and growing commercial partnerships, which are strengthening its path toward eVTOL commercialization. The company’s manufacturing expansion, defense initiatives and strategic technology collaborations are expected to support long-term growth, while its strong liquidity position provides financial flexibility to execute its plans.



Given ACHR's recent share price outperformance, earnings growth projection, discounted valuation and lower debt levels, investors may consider including this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock in their portfolios at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.