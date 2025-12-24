ACHR or EVEX: Which eVTOL Stock Offers Greater Upside?

As traffic congestion continues to rise across major cities, the need for innovative transportation solutions like electric air taxis is helping fuel the growth of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) companies such as Archer Aviation ACHR and Eve Holding EVEX. Factors like smoother regulatory progress toward certification, strong pre-orders from airlines and operators and advancements in battery technology, autonomy and quiet propulsion systems are strengthening the outlook for urban air mobility.



Archer Aviation aims to both manufacture and sell its eVTOL aircraft to partners while also operating its own air taxi services. Meanwhile, Eve Holding is focused on developing its eVTOL aircraft, along with a complete urban air mobility ecosystem that includes service and support operations as well as air traffic management solutions.



With the White House executive order signed in July 2025 to support faster eVTOL integration, investor interest in this sector has grown even further. This naturally raises the question for investors interested in this space. Which company deserves closer attention: ACHR or EVEX? Let us take a detailed look at both to find out.

Tailwinds for ACHR

In December 2025, Archer Aviation continued to make strong progress in expanding its electric air taxi plans. The company worked with several U.S. cities to apply for participation in the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, showing its readiness to begin real-world air taxi services in partnership with regulators and local authorities.



Archer Aviation also announced plans to set up a new engineering hub in South West England to build and grow a local team, strengthening its presence in a region known for its strong aerospace background.



In addition, Archer Aviation signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation to support the introduction of electric air taxis in the Kingdom. This partnership is aimed at helping bring faster, cleaner and more efficient air mobility solutions to the region.

Tailwinds for EVEX

In December 2025, Eve Air Mobility achieved a major milestone by completing the first flight of its uncrewed full-scale eVTOL prototype at Embraer’s test facility in Brazil. This marks an important step forward in the company’s aircraft development process and demonstrates meaningful progress toward future commercial operations.



Earlier this month, Eve also strengthened its industrial strategy by selecting BETA Technologies to supply electric pusher motors for its upcoming prototypes and production aircraft. This partnership supports Eve’s long-term manufacturing plans and reflects its focus on working with proven, reliable technologies. The collaboration also highlights Eve’s efforts to build a strong supply chain as it prepares to bring its aircraft to market.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ACHR & EVEX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s 2025 and 2026 loss per share implies a year-over-year improvement. The stock’s near-term bottom-line estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eve Holding’s 2025 loss per share suggests a year-over-year deterioration, while the same for 2026 implies improvement. The stock’s 2025 and 2026 bottom-line estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ACHR vs. EVEX

ACHR has outperformed EVEX in the year-to-date period. Shares of ACHR have lost 16.5% compared with EVEX’s decline of 18%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Valuation More Attractive Than EVEX

ACHR trades at a trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) multiple of 3.21XX compared with EVEX’s 7.29X, making the former relatively more attractive from a valuation perspective.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both ACHR and EVEX are positioned to benefit from the growing interest in electric air taxis and the broader urban air mobility market. Eve is making steady technical progress with meaningful development milestones and strengthening its supply-chain partnerships, which support its long-term plans. However, its earnings outlook is comparatively weaker and valuation remains less attractive.



Archer Aviation appears stronger from an investment perspective. The company is advancing regulatory readiness, expanding internationally and forming strategic partnerships that support faster commercialization. Its improving earnings outlook, better stock performance relative to Eve and more appealing valuation further enhance its investment case.



ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while EVEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

