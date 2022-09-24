Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) stock most popular amongst private equity firms who own 51%, while individual investors hold 22%

If you want to know who really controls Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Achilles Therapeutics. NasdaqGS:ACHL Ownership Breakdown September 24th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Achilles Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Achilles Therapeutics. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Achilles Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGS:ACHL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 24th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Achilles Therapeutics shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Syncona Investment Management Limited with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 6.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Iraj Ali directly holds 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Achilles Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$5.7m worth of the US$116m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 51%, private equity firms could influence the Achilles Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Achilles Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

