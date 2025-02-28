Achilles Therapeutics plc Announces Voluntary Delisting of ADSs from Nasdaq and Deregistration with SEC

Achilles Therapeutics plans to voluntarily delist its ADSs from Nasdaq and deregister with the SEC related to liquidation.

Achilles Therapeutics plc has announced its decision to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from Nasdaq and to deregister the ADSs from the SEC due to a planned members' voluntary liquidation. A General Meeting is scheduled for March 20, 2025, to seek shareholder approval for this action. The company will file a Form 25 with the SEC on March 10, 2025, with the last trading day on Nasdaq expected to be March 20. After delisting, any trading of the ADSs will likely occur through private sales or potentially on the over-the-counter market, although there are no guarantees of market activity. Additionally, the company plans to file a Form 15 on or around March 20, which will halt its obligations to file periodic reports with the SEC within 90 days. The press release contains forward-looking statements about these plans, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties.

The Company is taking proactive steps to manage its corporate structure through voluntary delisting and deregistration, indicating a strategic response to its current business situation.

The planned member’s voluntary liquidation may allow the Company to streamline operations and address financial challenges, potentially providing a clearer path forward for stakeholders.

By filing for deregistration, the Company will reduce compliance costs associated with SEC reporting requirements, which could conserve resources during the liquidation process.

The voluntary delisting of the company's American Depositary Shares indicates significant financial distress and a potential exit from the public market.

The plan for members' voluntary liquidation raises concerns about the company's viability and future operations.

After delisting, there is no guarantee that trading will continue, leading to reduced liquidity and market presence for shareholders.

What is Achilles Therapeutics planning regarding its American Depositary Shares?

Achilles Therapeutics is planning to voluntarily delist its ADSs from Nasdaq and deregister from the SEC.

When will the last trading day for Achilles Therapeutics' stock be?

The last trading day for the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq is expected to be March 20, 2025.

What is the reason for the planned delisting of the ADSs?

The delisting is related to the Company's intention to commence a members' voluntary liquidation.

What filings will Achilles Therapeutics make regarding the delisting?

The Company intends to file a Form 25 and a Form 15 with the SEC regarding the delisting and deregistration.

Will trading continue after the delisting from Nasdaq?

After delisting, trading may occur in privately negotiated sales or potentially on an over-the-counter market, but there are no guarantees.

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) (the Company) today announced that it has formally notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) of its intention to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from Nasdaq and its intent to deregister its ADSs from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). As previously reported, the Company has called a General Meeting for March 20, 2025 to obtain shareholder approval to commence a members’ voluntary liquidation. The planned delisting of the ADSs is being undertaken in connection with the contemplated liquidation.





The Company intends to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing) with the SEC on March 10, 2025, and expects the last trading day of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq will be March 20, 2025. Following delisting from Nasdaq, any trading in the Company’s ADSs would occur only in privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the-counter market if a broker makes a market in the ADSs. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will make such a market or that trading of the ADSs will continue on an over-the-counter market or otherwise.





The Company also intends to file a Form 15 (Certification and Notice of Termination From Registration) with the SEC on or about March 20, 2025. Upon filing, the Company’s obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC, including Forms 20-F and 6-K, will be suspended immediately and will terminate when deregistration becomes effective 90 days after the Form 15 is filed.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements that are based on the Company management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intention to delist from Nasdaq and to deregister from the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual actions to be materially different from any future actions expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





