ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ACHL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS ($ACHL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.37 per share.
ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP removed 1,108,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,130,942
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 755,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $770,482
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 90,900 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,625
- UBS GROUP AG removed 65,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,014
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 58,996 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,255
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 50,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,215
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 40,388 shares (+190.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,042
