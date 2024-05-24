Achilles Therapeutics Calls for AGM Participation

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) has released an update.

Achilles Therapeutics has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders to be held in London, encouraging participation through a live audio webcast and advanced submission of questions. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes, recommending the appointment of the Chairman as proxy, and provides details on voting procedures. The Board unanimously recommends voting in favor of the resolutions presented, asserting their alignment with the company’s best interests.

