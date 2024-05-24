News & Insights

Stocks

Achilles Therapeutics Calls for AGM Participation

May 24, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) has released an update.

Achilles Therapeutics has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders to be held in London, encouraging participation through a live audio webcast and advanced submission of questions. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes, recommending the appointment of the Chairman as proxy, and provides details on voting procedures. The Board unanimously recommends voting in favor of the resolutions presented, asserting their alignment with the company’s best interests.

For further insights into ACHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.