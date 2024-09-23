Is Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1016 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHL's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACHL has moved about 17% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 65.7%.

Over the past three months, Butterfly Network, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 495 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that ACHL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Butterfly Network, Inc. falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR and Butterfly Network, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

