Achilles Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance

Achilles Corporation (JP:5142) has released an update.

Achilles Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 2024, with significant growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching ¥1,588 million, a remarkable improvement compared to the previous year. The company’s equity ratio improved to 50.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position. Investors might find Achilles Corporation’s robust performance and steady dividend forecast appealing.

For further insights into JP:5142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.