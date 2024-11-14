News & Insights

Achilles Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Achilles Corporation (JP:5142) has released an update.

Achilles Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 2024, with significant growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching ¥1,588 million, a remarkable improvement compared to the previous year. The company’s equity ratio improved to 50.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position. Investors might find Achilles Corporation’s robust performance and steady dividend forecast appealing.

