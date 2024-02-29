News & Insights

Markets
ACHV

Achieve Reveals Agreement With FDA On Long-term Cytisinicline Exposure Data For Safety Risks

February 29, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Late-stage pharma company Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with FDA, so that a single, open-label study evaluating long-term safety exposure of Cytisinicline will be sufficient to complete and adequately evaluate safety risks. Further, the company expects an NDA submission in the first half of 2025.

Earlier, during pre-NDA discussions in 2023, the FDA expressed support for an NDA submission based on adequate data to assess for efficacy from the two completed randomized and controlled Phase 3 trials, ORCA-2 and ORCA-3.

FDA had also advised long-term exposure data to assess safety beyond 12 weeks.

Achieve said its NDA submission will include safety data on at least 300 subjects who have received cumulative Cytisinicline treatment for six months. Further, before the approval, Achieve will provide safety data from at least 100 subjects treated with Cytisinicline for a cumulative duration of one year.

In another development, Achieve received approximately $124.2 million in financing, which includes $60 million upfront from the sale of common stock and up to an additional $64.2 million upon the exercise of milestone-driven warrants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.