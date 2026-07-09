Achieve Life Sciences Stockholders Weigh Board Slate, Share Increase at Annual Meeting

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually, with Chief Executive Officer Andrew Goldberg serving as chairperson of the meeting. Goldberg called the meeting to order and said Erik Atkisson, the company’s Chief Legal Officer, would act as secretary and record the minutes.

The company said the meeting was being recorded and reminded webcast attendees that use of audio recording devices was not permitted. Stockholders were able to vote or change their votes through the meeting portal before the polls closed. Goldberg said holders of a majority of Achieve’s voting stock outstanding and entitled to vote were present or represented by proxy, establishing a quorum.

Director nominees presented to stockholders

Goldberg introduced the nominees up for election to the company’s board of directors. In addition to Goldberg, the nominees were Jeffrey Farrow, Lucian Iancovici, Chris Martin, Nancy Phelan, Aaron Royston, Thomas Sellig, Richard Stewart and Reid Waldman.

According to Goldberg, Farrow serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has served as an Achieve director since May 2026. Iancovici is a partner at TPG and has served as a director since April 2026. Martin served as Chief Commercial Officer for Verona Pharma until its acquisition by Merck & Co. in October 2025 and has served as a director since May 2026.

Phelan serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Analytics for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has served as an Achieve director since January 2025. Royston is Managing Partner at venBio Partners and has served as a director since April 2026. Sellig serves as Chief Executive Officer of Adare Pharma Solutions, Inc., and has served as a director since March 2023.

Goldberg also said Stewart founded Achieve and previously served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer from August 2024 to April 2026, as well as Executive Chairman from September 2020 to August 2024. Stewart has served as a director since August 2017. Waldman serves as Chief Executive Officer of Veradermics, Inc., and has served as a director since May 2026.

Four proposals submitted for vote

Stockholders considered four formal items of business at the annual meeting. The first was the election of nine directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Goldberg said each director would be elected by a plurality of votes properly cast at the meeting.

The second proposal was to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Achieve’s independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year. A representative of PwC was present at the meeting. The proposal required the affirmative vote of at least a majority of shares of common stock properly cast.

The third proposal was a non-binding advisory vote to approve compensation paid to Achieve’s named executive officers. The proposal also required approval by at least a majority of shares properly cast.

The fourth proposal sought approval of an amendment to Achieve’s third amended and restated certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 150 million to 300 million. Goldberg said the amendment required the affirmative vote of at least a majority of shares properly cast at the meeting.

Record date and vote reporting

Goldberg said the proxy materials were provided to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026, and that the proxy statement was mailed on or about June 8, 2026. As of the record date, Achieve had 102,659,057 shares of common stock outstanding, with each share entitled to one vote at the meeting.

Leah Grant, a representative of CT Hagberg, LLC, was appointed Inspector of Elections for the meeting and executed the oath for that role, Goldberg said.

After the polls closed, Goldberg said final voting results would be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed within four business days. With no other formal business, the annual meeting was adjourned.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

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