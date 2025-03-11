News & Insights

Achieve Life Sciences Q4 Loss Widens

March 11, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, Tuesday reported net loss of $12.36 million or $0.36 per share, higher than $5.48 million or $0.26 per share loss in the same quarter a year.

As of December 31, 2024, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $34.4 million.

The company also confirmed its plan to submit new drug application (NDA) for cytisinicline for the treatment of nicotine dependence, at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

