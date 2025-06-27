Achieve Life Sciences Prices $45 Mln Offering To Advance Cytisinicline For Smoking Cessation

(RTTNews) - Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) announced Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of common stock and accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 15 million shares.

The offering price was set at $3.00 per share and accompanying warrant.

Achieve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares and/or warrants to cover over-allotments.

The warrants are exercisable at $3.00 per share or pre-funded warrants at $2.999 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to total approximately $45 million before expenses and will be used to fund the continued advancement of cytisinicline through potential FDA approval, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Achieve is developing cytisinicline, a plant-based investigational therapy for nicotine dependence, targeting smoking and vaping cessation.

The company recently submitted its New Drug Application to the FDA based on successful Phase 3 studies and ongoing clinical development.

Currently, ACHV is trading at $2.33, down by 33.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

