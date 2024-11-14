Achieve Life Sciences initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) with a Buy rating and $12 price target Achieve is dedicated to addressing the global smoking and nicotine addiction crisis by developing and commercializing cytisinicline, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is poised to address the lack of FDA-approved treatments for e-cigarette cessation, further expanding the potential impact of cytisinicline in combating nicotine addiction.

