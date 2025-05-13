Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Q1 Loss Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$12.83 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$6.49 million, or -$0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.83 Mln. vs. -$6.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.37 vs. -$0.26 last year.

