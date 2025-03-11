ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $ACHV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES ($ACHV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, missing estimates of -$0.33 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 425,000 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,496,000
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 216,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,025,309
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 207,550 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $730,576
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 190,597 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $670,901
- ONE68 GLOBAL CAPITAL, LLC removed 96,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $340,384
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 83,690 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,588
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 50,000 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,000
