Achieve (ACHV) Q2 Net Loss Hits $12.7M

Key Points Achieve Life Sciences submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for cytisinicline in June 2025, marking a critical milestone.

No revenue was reported, and the company ended the period with $55.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, offering runway into the second half of 2026.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV), a late-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on therapies for nicotine dependence, released its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The headline news: Achieve successfully filed its anticipated NDA for cytisinicline, its lead investigational therapy for smoking cessation, and secured a new commercialization partnership. Achieve reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.37), closely in line with the consensus GAAP EPS estimate of $(0.37). As expected for a pre-commercial biotech firm, revenue was zero. The company had $55.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, boosted by recent financing. Overall, Achieve advanced essential milestones.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.37) $(0.37) $(0.25) (48.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 -- Total Operating Expenses $12.6 million $8.4 million 50.0% Net Loss $12.7 million $8.5 million 49.4% Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities (as of period-end) $55.4 million N/A N/A

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Achieve Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for nicotine dependence, with a focus on its investigational drug cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-derived compound designed to help people stop smoking or vaping by targeting nicotine receptors in the brain.

The company’s main focus is unlocking value from cytisinicline through regulatory approval and future commercialization. Success depends on the outcome of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review, establishing manufacturing and supply chains, forging effective launch partnerships, and communicating the drug’s differentiated benefits in a competitive market.

Second Quarter Highlights: Operational, Financial, and Industry Progress

The quarter’s most notable achievement was the submission of Achieve’s NDA for cytisinicline to the FDA in June 2025. This application followed the company’s completion of all required clinical trials, including two pivotal Phase 3 studies (ORCA-2 and ORCA-3) and a long-term safety study (ORCA-OL). The submitted NDA is the culmination of years of research and includes data from U.S. Phase 3 trials, which showed higher quit rates and good tolerability compared to placebo in adult smokers. The FDA’s standard review process will next confirm acceptance of the application, with a decision expected in or around mid-2026.

To support its potential move from development to commercial operations, Achieve entered a partnership with Omnicom. Omnicom is a marketing services provider that will help plan and implement launch activities, including market access, pricing strategy, and physician awareness campaigns. The outsourcing approach is designed to streamline costs and speed up the commercialization process, leveraging Omnicom’s expertise and technology.

Research and development accounted for $6.7 million, with the remainder as general and administrative expenses. Higher spending reflects the transition to commercial readiness and ongoing preparation for regulatory milestones. The net loss (GAAP) was $12.7 million.

The cash position improved to $55.4 million. This boost came from a public offering completed in June and July 2025, which raised $49.3 million in gross proceeds. With this funding, management believes Achieve has sufficient capital to cover operations through the second half of 2026, assuming timelines remain as planned.

Cytisinicline and the Market Opportunity

Cytisinicline is a new product candidate for nicotine dependence, acting as both an agonist and antagonist at key brain receptors. This means it can both stimulate and block nicotine receptors, helping to control cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The drug was developed through an exclusive supply agreement with Sopharma, along with patent rights from the University of Bristol.

Clinical progress continued to support the cytisinicline program during the period. Results from the ORCA-3 trial, which enrolled 792 adult smokers, were published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. These results reinforced findings from previous studies, with participants experiencing higher quit rates and fewer cravings compared to placebo. Importantly, the therapy has demonstrated good long-term tolerability, with few reported side effects and high retention in studies. Achieve’s management points out that, if FDA-approved, cytisinicline would be the first new pharmacotherapy for nicotine dependence in nearly 20 years.

The competitive landscape shifted in Achieve’s favor after the withdrawal of Chantix, the most recent prescription smoking cessation therapy, due to impurities. This creates a sizable gap in available treatments. Market data cited by the company puts the U.S. adult smoking population at around 29 million and the number of vaping adults in the United States at approximately 17 million as of 2025, highlighting a large potential customer base with unmet needs.

Beyond direct product development, Achieve is working to build a commercialization infrastructure that anticipates payer hurdles and physician communications. Early engagement with payers and advisors aims to ensure optimal formulary access and reimbursement. The company also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for cytisinicline in vaping cessation, suggesting possible expansion into that market with additional research.

No unusual one-time events or changes to dividend policy were disclosed during the quarter. ACHV does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Regulatory Path, Capital, and Commercial Prospects

Management did not provide detailed forward guidance for the next quarter or full fiscal year. However, it outlined key priorities, including continuing commercial planning. Funding is expected to last into the second half of 2026.

Investors should watch for regulatory news from the FDA, updates on commercialization partnerships, and how Achieve manages its spending as it transitions to the commercial phase. Securing approval for cytisinicline remains the critical step between Achieve’s current pre-revenue status and capturing value from the large nicotine dependence market.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

