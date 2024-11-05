News & Insights

Acheter-Louer.fr Reports Strong Share Capital and Expands Real Estate Solutions

November 05, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr, known for its comprehensive real estate services and digital marketing solutions, reported a share capital of over 3.3 billion as of October 31, 2024. The company provides a range of tools and platforms for real estate professionals and consumers, including mobile applications and AI-driven price prediction tools. This positions Acheter-Louer.fr as a significant player in the real estate and housing market, offering innovative solutions to both B2B and B2C clients.

