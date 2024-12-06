News & Insights

Acheter-Louer.fr Reports Share Capital and Services Overview

December 06, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr, a company specializing in real estate marketing solutions, reported its share capital consisting of 332,328 shares as of November 30, 2024. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, from real estate classifieds and digital marketing tools to AI-driven price predictions, aimed at both consumers and professionals in the real estate sector.

