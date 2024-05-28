Acheter-Louer.fr Announces Upcoming General Meeting

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr, a company offering digital marketing and data solutions for the real estate sector, has announced its upcoming Mixed General Meeting for shareholders on June 28, 2024. Shareholders can find details regarding participation and voting, along with necessary documents, on the company’s website. Acheter-Louer.fr provides a wide array of services including real estate listings, marketing tools, and AI price prediction for the real estate industry.

