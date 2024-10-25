News & Insights

Acheter-Louer.fr Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

October 25, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr is undergoing a significant share consolidation, exchanging 10,000 existing shares for one new share, effective October 31, 2024. This move is part of a capital reduction strategy motivated by losses, ultimately reducing the nominal value of shares from 20 euros to 0.112 euros. Shareholders and investors should note the temporary suspension of capital access rights until November 5, 2024.

