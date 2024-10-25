Acheter-Louer.fr Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr is undergoing a significant share consolidation, exchanging 10,000 existing shares for one new share, effective October 31, 2024. This move is part of a capital reduction strategy motivated by losses, ultimately reducing the nominal value of shares from 20 euros to 0.112 euros. Shareholders and investors should note the temporary suspension of capital access rights until November 5, 2024.

