ACH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. (Symbol: ACH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as low as $14.93 per share. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.57 per share, with $23.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.