ACH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. (Symbol: ACH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.15, changing hands as high as $15.23 per share. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.73 per share, with $23.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.26.

