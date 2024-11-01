ACGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.99, changing hands as low as $97.31 per share. Arch Capital Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACGL's low point in its 52 week range is $72.85 per share, with $116.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.36. The ACGL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

