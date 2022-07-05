ACGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.73, changing hands as low as $44.05 per share. Arch Capital Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACGL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.525 per share, with $50.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.20.

