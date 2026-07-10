ACFN vs. DAKT: Which Industrial Technology Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

Technology companies continue to operate in an environment influenced by increasing digitalization, infrastructure modernization and evolving customer requirements across industrial and commercial markets. Within this backdrop, Acorn Energy, Inc. ACFN and Daktronics, Inc. DAKT are two technology companies serving different end markets with distinct operating models. ACFN provides remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure assets, with a focus on power generation equipment and pipeline monitoring applications through its OmniMetrix subsidiary. In contrast, DAKT designs and manufactures electronic display systems and related software solutions used across sports, commercial, transportation and live event markets.

While both companies leverage technology-driven solutions, they differ in their product offerings, customer base and end-market exposure. Acorn's business is centered on infrastructure monitoring and recurring service offerings, whereas Daktronics primarily serves customers through digital display systems and integrated visual communication solutions. These differences create distinct growth opportunities, competitive positioning and risk profiles, ultimately shaping each company's investment appeal. This raises an important question: which stock is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: ACFN vs. DAKT

ACFN (down 12.9%) has underperformed DAKT (up 3.2%) over the past three months. In the past year, Acorn has gained 3.7% compared with Daktronics’ gain of 27.3%.



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Meanwhile, ACFN is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 3.6X, above its median of 2.8X over the past five years. DAKT’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 1.1X, above its last five-year median of 0.5X. ACFN and DAKT both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 8.9X.



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Factors Driving Acorn Stock

Acorn continues to expand its installed base of monitored endpoints, increasing the contribution of recurring monitoring revenue to its overall business. Unlike hardware sales, which can fluctuate based on the timing of large customer deployments, monitoring revenues provide greater visibility and stability while carrying substantially higher margins. This improving revenue mix has supported gross margin expansion and reinforces ACFN's capital-light operating model, positioning it for more consistent long-term profitability.

Acorn's exclusive partnership with AIO Systems significantly broadens its addressable market beyond backup generator monitoring. Through its new Infrastructure Solutions segment, the company is expanding into telecommunications towers, data centers and utility infrastructure with a more comprehensive IoT monitoring platform. The initiative not only diversifies ACFN's revenue opportunities but also enhances its long-term growth potential by enabling it to serve a wider range of critical infrastructure customers.

Acorn is complementing its organic growth efforts by targeting larger commercial and industrial customers, expanding residential deployments and pursuing partnerships with power generator manufacturers. At the same time, the company continues to evaluate strategic acquisitions that align with its business model and can enhance its product offerings and customer reach. These initiatives, combined with investments in next-generation monitoring solutions, are expected to strengthen ACFN's competitive position and support sustained revenue growth.

Factors Driving Daktronics Stock

Daktronics continues to benefit from strong demand for large-format LED display solutions across live events, transportation, commercial, international and high school sports markets. Strong project wins, an expanding backlog and a robust sales pipeline reflect sustained customer investment in digital display infrastructure. The continued transition from static signage to integrated digital display systems and growing adoption across diverse applications provide a favorable backdrop for long-term growth.

DAKT is executing a multi-year strategy focused on manufacturing optimization, supply chain improvements and process automation. Better operational execution, disciplined inventory management and pricing actions have contributed to stronger margins and improved profitability. Meanwhile, the new manufacturing facility in Mexico is expected to enhance production flexibility and strengthen the resilience of its global manufacturing network.

Daktronics continues to invest in advanced display technologies and integrated software platforms that enhance the functionality of its products. Solutions such as Camino and its display management software complement the company's hardware offerings, enabling customers to create and manage dynamic digital content more efficiently. This integrated hardware-software ecosystem strengthens customer relationships, differentiates DAKT from competitors and supports sustainable long-term growth.

Choose DAKT Over ACFN Now

Both Acorn and Daktronics are capitalizing on long-term technology adoption trends, but their investment propositions differ. ACFN is benefiting from the expansion of its recurring monitoring business and efforts to broaden its presence in infrastructure monitoring through new products and strategic partnerships. The company is also pursuing commercial expansion, OEM relationships and acquisitions to strengthen its long-term growth prospects. However, much of its investment thesis depends on successfully scaling these initiatives and expanding its customer base.

DAKT, meanwhile, continues to benefit from broad-based demand across multiple end markets, supported by a healthy project pipeline, growing backlog and sustained investments in product innovation. At the same time, ongoing operational improvements, manufacturing optimization and supply chain initiatives are enhancing profitability and strengthening its competitive position, providing a balanced combination of growth and execution.

From a valuation perspective, both stocks trade at meaningful discounts to the broader technology sector, suggesting that investors remain selective despite their favorable long-term prospects. However, Acorn's valuation already reflects a significant portion of its growth expectations, while Daktronics continues to offer a more attractive balance between valuation and fundamentals.

Considering its diversified end-market exposure, stronger execution, improving profitability and more compelling valuation, Daktronics appears to be the better buy today for investors seeking an industrial technology stock with a favorable risk-reward profile.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.