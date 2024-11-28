Aceso Life Science’s Interim Results Show Reduced Loss

Aceso Life Science Group Limited (HK:0474) has released an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, revealing a narrowed loss of HK$195 million compared to HK$250 million in the previous year. Despite a slight decline in revenue to HK$109 million, the company managed to improve its gross profit margin, although it faced challenges with fair value losses and administrative expenses. Investors will be keen to see how Aceso navigates these hurdles in the coming months.

