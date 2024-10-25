News & Insights

Aceso Life Science’s HTICI Eyes Major Share Placement

October 25, 2024

Aceso Life Science Group Limited (HK:0474) has released an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited’s subsidiary, HTICI, plans a substantial share placement to raise up to HK$610 million, aimed at fueling its ventures into electric vehicles and power charging businesses in Asia, alongside ongoing projects in Malaysia. The shares will be offered at a discounted price, representing a strategic move to attract independent investors. This financial maneuver could significantly impact HTICI’s market position and development trajectory.

