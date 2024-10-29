Acerinox’s Strategic Moves Amid Market Challenges

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox has shown resilience in the third quarter of 2024, achieving an EBITDA of 114 million euros despite weak demand in Europe and the U.S. The company has increased production by 21% following a new agreement at its European plant after a five-month strike and has agreed to sell Bahru Stainless for 95 million dollars. Additionally, the acquisition of Haynes International awaits final approval, which will bolster Acerinox’s presence in the North American market and the high-performance alloys sector.

