Acerinox's H1 profits soar, expects another rise in Q3

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish steelmaker Acerinox ACX.MC on Thursday said its net profit tripled in the first half of the year as strong demand boosted prices.

Acerinox's net profit rose to 609 million euros ($622 million) in the first half on revenue up 57% to 4.82 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose more than 150% to 945 million euros

The company, which had reported its highest net profit ever in 2021, said it expects EBITDA in the third quarter to be above 2021's quarterly average.

($1 = 0.9797 euros)

