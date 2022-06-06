APAM

Acerinox's board ends merger talks with Aperam

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The board of Spanish steel maker Acerinox unanimously voted on Monday to end the preliminary talks started with rival Aperam for a potential tie-up, the company said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

The two companies said last week said they had started merger talks.

Shares of Acerinox traded 3.7% lower after disclosing the end of the merger talks.

