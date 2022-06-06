Acerinox's board ends merger talks with Aperam

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish steel maker Acerinox ACX.MC unanimously voted on Monday to end the preliminary talks started with rival Aperam APAM.AS for a potential tie-up, the company said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

The two companies said last week said they had started merger talks.

Shares of Acerinox traded 3.7% lower after disclosing the end of the merger talks.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

