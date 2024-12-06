Acerinox upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Dominic O’Kane upgraded Acerinox (ANIOY) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of EUR 9.60, up from EUR 6.90. The company has an improved outlook stemming from U.S. tariffs since U.S. production represents over 85% of its EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
