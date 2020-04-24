Acerinox to operate at 65% of capacity in Q2 due to coronavirus disruptions

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

Spanish steel maker Acerinox said on Friday it expects to operate at 65% of its capacity during the second quarter due to market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish steel maker Acerinox ACX.MC said on Friday it expects to operate at 65% of its capacity during the second quarter due to market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is significantly affecting the development of markets during the second quarter," the company said on Friday, after reporting its first quarter net profit fell to 28 million euros from 33 million euros a year earlier.

Acerinox said that given the uncertainty over when global economic activity will fully resume, it could only give a short-term forecast for its outlook.

The steelmaker's first quarter didn't include activity from recently acquired VDM, it said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More