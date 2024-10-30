Acerinox price target lowered to EUR 6.90 from EUR 7.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Moses Ola lowered the firm’s price target on Acerinox (ANIOY) to EUR 6.90 from EUR 7.60 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ANIOY:
- Acerinox Reports Resilient Q3 Amid Market Challenges
- Acerinox price target lowered to EUR 7.60 from EUR 8 at JPMorgan
- Acerinox price target lowered to EUR 13.80 from EUR 14 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.