Acerinox to Finalize Haynes Acquisition Soon

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Haynes International Inc., with the closing of the deal anticipated by the end of November. This strategic move could strengthen Acerinox’s market presence and offer new growth opportunities.

