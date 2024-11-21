Acerinox Expands U.S. Presence with Haynes Acquisition

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox has completed the acquisition of Haynes International, enhancing its foothold in the high-performance alloys market, particularly in the U.S. and aerospace sectors. This strategic move is expected to drive growth and synergies, with plans to invest $200 million in U.S. operations over the next four years. The merger positions Acerinox for substantial expansion, leveraging Haynes’ expertise and extensive client network.

