News & Insights

Stocks

Acerinox Expands U.S. Presence with Haynes Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acerinox has completed the acquisition of Haynes International, enhancing its foothold in the high-performance alloys market, particularly in the U.S. and aerospace sectors. This strategic move is expected to drive growth and synergies, with plans to invest $200 million in U.S. operations over the next four years. The merger positions Acerinox for substantial expansion, leveraging Haynes’ expertise and extensive client network.

For further insights into ES:ACX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.