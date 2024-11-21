News & Insights

Acerinox Expands with Haynes International Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox, through its subsidiary North American Stainless, has successfully acquired Haynes International Inc. for approximately $798.7 million. This acquisition strengthens Acerinox’s position in the high-performance alloys sector, with Haynes’ facilities located in Indiana, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The deal has received all necessary approvals, marking a significant expansion for Acerinox in the American market.

