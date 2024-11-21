Acerinox Expands with Haynes International Acquisition

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acerinox, through its subsidiary North American Stainless, has successfully acquired Haynes International Inc. for approximately $798.7 million. This acquisition strengthens Acerinox’s position in the high-performance alloys sector, with Haynes’ facilities located in Indiana, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The deal has received all necessary approvals, marking a significant expansion for Acerinox in the American market.

For further insights into ES:ACX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.