Acerinox Expands with Haynes International Acquisition

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Acerinox, through its subsidiary North American Stainless, has successfully acquired Haynes International Inc. for approximately $798.7 million. This acquisition strengthens Acerinox’s position in the high-performance alloys sector, with Haynes’ facilities located in Indiana, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The deal has received all necessary approvals, marking a significant expansion for Acerinox in the American market.
For further insights into ES:ACX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.